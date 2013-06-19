Inspiration From The Unexpected

When Marco Tempest was a teen in Zurich in the 1980s, he wrote a letter to Steve Jobs asking for one of the shiny new boxes that he was selling at the time. He recalled the letter on Tuesday as he spoke to an audience of advertising industry professionals at the 60th International Festival of Creativity—the Cannes Lions.

“How about,” he recalls asking Jobs, “the NeXT wave of magic?”

One day, to his surprise, Tempest received the shiny new box. With the coveted NeXT machine in his possession, he started to prepare the promised magic show. But as he worked, he realized that the amazing feats of computational illusion he saw in the movies were far beyond the capabilities of the machines of the day, even ones backed by Steve Jobs. Tempest wasn’t deterred from keeping his promise, though. He used a video tape and mocked-up NeXT machine to simulate touch-screen wizardry that was still a decade away. “The theme of prototyping the future with a little trickery has followed me for a long time,” he noted.

Marco Tempest is a “technoillusionist”—a showman who combines magic and science to create illusions. It is the 21st century application of the magician’s arts, and, in keeping with the transparent and collaborative ethic by which Tempest lives, he came to Cannes to reveal the secrets of his craft, or so it seemed. Like those other great narrative magicians, Penn and Teller, Tempest reveals exactly how he is manipulating the audience’s attention, even as he leaves you gobsmacked about what he just did.

In his talk to the Cannes delegates, Tempest revealed what he sees as the elements of magic. Such insight, he said, doesn’t reduce the wonder of seeing the magic in action. While few people can match his magical skills, everyone can learn from the style of storytelling embedded in the elements of magic.

Here are the three points he made to attendees:

Arthur C. Clarke wrote that “any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” That was certainly true in ancient times, Tempest said, when temple-goers were wowed by ghostly music, spontaneous flames, or seemingly divine movement. While the supplicants may have thought it the magic of the gods, it was nothing more than the high-tech of its day: hydraulics, pneumatics, and chemistry. While magic as entertainment may have more recent roots, it has always maintained its close link to science.