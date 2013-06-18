See Heroes Like Flash Gordon, Dick Tracy, and Other Pulp Comics Reimagined, Pixar-Style

The most accomplished artists develop a style over time that becomes instantly recognizable in any context. (One animator emphasized this point recently when he drew himself in the mode of 100 other cartoons.) The Pixar animators are no exception: They’re modern titans of artistic consistency. Although the look of Pixar characters varies from film to film, there’s a certain texture to the animation style that’s always uniquely the studio’s own–even when applied to old-timey comic strip characters.





Canadian character designer Phil Postma is sometimes prone to media mash-ups–mixing well-known superheroes, say, with Pixar-style animation. Now Postma has turned back the clock with this task, by applying the Pixar touch to the heroes of pulpy radio and comic serials. The Phantom, Flash Gordon, and others jump off the very moldy funny paper of 1930s newspapers into modern-day makeovers that look like outtakes from The Incredibles. It’s interesting to guess what the creators of these old pulp heroes would think about seeing their characters rendered with technology that was unimaginable in their day.

Have a look through all of the images in the slide show above.

H/t to io9