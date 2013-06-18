The 9 Principles Of “Work that Matters”

Back in 2011, The Coca-Cola Company set out its marketing plans in a widely-viewed series of videos called Content 2020 . In them, the company made clear that social purpose was an essential component of its storytelling plans. That’s a message Coca-Cola is eager to spread. Two of the beverage company’s top executives highlighted the brand’s decades-long history of marketing with a social purpose during a well-received presentation on the second day of the 60th International Festival of Creativity—the Cannes Lions.

“The powerful position of The Coca-Cola Company offers us both the opportunity and the responsibility to create significant change in the world,” said Jonathan Mildenhall, Coca-Cola’s Vice President, Global Advertising Strategy and Content Excellence. “The principles of social purpose must be applied to our own daily lives, activities and operations.”

Ivan Pollard, Vice-President, Global Connections, also noted that “we believe that doing good work that promotes more goodness is simply doing good business.”

To create a model for making “Work that Matters,” the two executives looked back at the long history of social purpose in The Coca-Cola Company’s marketing. That rich past offered up these nine lessons that Mildenhall and Pollard outlined for any brand interested in making a difference in the world:

According to Mildenhall and Pollard, The Coca-Cola Company has been doing advertising work that promotes social good since 1955. Campaigns from that era, like the famous “Bench” and “Hilltop” ads, may look innocent now but were considered provocative in their day. They brought people together from what seemed to be impenetrable borders.

The iconic “Hey, Kid, Catch” ad from 1979 forced viewers to examine their own prejudices by putting a large African-American male, Mean Joe Greene—who had a reputation for being the toughest guy on the football field—next to a young, white boy. It reminded viewers that there is good in everyone.

Look to read the pulse of popular culture and have the nerve to comment on it in a relevant way. That was part of the charm of the famous “Diet Coke Break” ads, which, when first aired in the mid-1990’s, challenged the entrenched roles of men and women. For the first time in advertising a male subject was objectified.