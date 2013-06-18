The Best In Outdoor Creativity: IBM Wins Grand Prix At Cannes

When we wrote about them recently, IBM’s “Ads With Purpose” –a series of outdoor ads that were designed to be useful–seemed to strike a nerve with our audience, generating a healthy amount of views and “Likes.” Now, they’ve generated the ad world’s biggest prize: a Grand Prix at Cannes.

The campaign, from Ogilvy France, consists of a series of three colorful outdoor boards with a design twist that makes them double as useful urban installations–a rain shelter, a bench, and a bike ramp.

The ads are part of IBM’s ongoing People for Smarter Cities marketing platform, and Cannes jury head Tony Granger, chief creative officer at Young & Rubicam, noted that jurors “loved the way the creative brought the strategy to life.”

Out of 5,613 total entries, the jury gave out 25 Gold Lions, 43 Silver, and 71 Bronze. Two other Gold Lion-winning campaigns vied for the Grand Prix: Expedia’s “Luggage Tags” efforts, which cleverly reimagines the IATA codes known to frequent travelers (YYZ, JFK, etc.) and “My Blood Is Red and Black” a campaign for Brazil’s Hemoba blood bank that centered on a popular football club’s jerseys (see both in slide show above).





While outdoor as a category now encompasses so many other media, including social and digital, judges said that the IBM campaign stood out as being a campaign that could only be an outdoor effort and also gave it props for being for a major advertiser.

See some of the other Gold Lion highlights in the slide show above.