Kiip Opens Up Its Mobile Ads Network To Any Brand With New Self-Serve Tool

Kiip , the mobile ad network that offers users brand “rewards” for in-app achievements such as finishing a level of a game, is launching a new Self Serve tool that will open up the platform to any brand that wants to run a campaign on any Kiip-integrated app.

Self Serve opens up Kiip’s mobile ecosystem of more than 1,000 apps to any brand that wants to get in front of users through custom rewards for in-app achievements. Kiip, one of our 2013 Most Innovative Companies honorees, had previously worked with a smaller group of about 115 large consumer brands such as Pepsi, Disney, Sony Music, and Warner Bros., which reach more than 75 million users of Kiip-integrated apps across verticals such as games, health and fitness, food and drink, productivity, and soon music.

Kiip’s brand rewards are tied to specific moments within an app experience, such as when you log a run or bookmark a recipe or complete a to-do list. Each time you “achieve” one of these mini-milestones, you can be rewarded by a brand within the app. In a cooking app, that might be an exclusive recipe from Campbell’s; in a to-do app, that could be a free download for a TV show episode from Warner Bros.

So far, Kiip CEO Brian Wong says the company is doling out rewards for 500 million of these moments per month. As Kiip expands internationally and the number of brands interested in working with the company grows, Wong says it’s become increasingly important to make it as simple as possible for new brands to plug into the network.

“As long as there’s an app store or app market, people will have apps that run Kiip in it,” Wong says. “With Self Serve, we don’t necessarily need a team on the ground in Indonesia for an Indonesian brand to come in and buy a campaign.”

Self Serve, with invite-only beta brands such as Uber and 1-800-Flowers, is launching on a per-request basis starting today.