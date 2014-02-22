Leonardo DiCaprio, Kanye West Welcome You to Scorsese’s “Wolf of Wall Street”

Predatory banking has never looked more fun than it does in the just-released trailer for Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

In our first look at the film, Leonardo DiCaprio demonstrates the joy of financial excess by palling around with the likes of Matthew McConaughey and Jonah Hill, tossing stacks of money at FBI guys who dare investigate him, and debating the safety and ethics of dwarf-tossing. It all goes down to the tune of the percussive “Black Skinhead” from Kanye West’s upcoming Yeezus album, which propels DiCaprio and friends through their tour of boats, booze, and beautiful women.





The trailer stays on the conservative side–which is a weird thing to say about something that features Leonardo DiCaprio cradling a chimpanzee and Jonah Hill eating a live goldfish–by keeping the plot twists and conflicts mostly under wraps in favor of a mood-setting, appetite-whetting glimpse at what’s to come. The film is based on the true story of convicted securities-fraudster Jordan Belfort, and Newton’s law of universal gravitation does clearly state that what comes up must also go down, so the fact that the FBI is involved isn’t exactly a reveal.

The Wolf Of Wall Street hits theaters on November 15.