SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

As the 60th International Festival of Creativity kicks off, Jeff Yang, Senior Vice President of Trends & Futures and Head of Multicultural Insights for The Futures Company, takes a look at why the dominance of text in mass communications may be coming to an end. Images are on the rise, and with them come visual narratives–stories like this one.