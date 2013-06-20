The Surprising Lessons In Storytelling You Can Scratch Out Of “My Cat From Hell”

You might call My Cat From Hell (Saturdays, 8 p.m.) Animal Planet’s answer to Dog Whisperer. The show stars Jackson Galaxy (yes, that’s right), a pierced, tattooed, self-described cat behaviorist who helps couples tame their nightmare felines. These cats pee on furniture, yowl through the night, beat up fellow pets and draw blood from their owners’ skin. Armed with a guitar case full of cat toys, Galaxy swoops in to assess the problem, give owners homework and achieve a solution.

When it premiered in 2011, the show became something of a punchline for late-night talk show hosts, who half-mocked, half-marveled at this man who communed with cats and called himself a musician by night, cat behaviorist by day. Four seasons later, something is clearly working. The number of episodes goes up each season, and in April the show aired its most-watched episode ever, “Penny Hates Puck.”

So what’s the formula for success on a cat-training show? We talked to Animal Planet President Marjorie Kaplan and executive producer JD Roth, whose Eyeworks USA produces the show, for insights on producing a successful animal series and compelling reality TV in general.

Sometimes an idea sounds great on paper but not-so-great to marketing departments. While there’s a time and a place for prudence, Kaplan also believes in “appropriate risk-taking.” Case in point: the show’s catchy title. “You’re pretty crazy in this world–where you need to generate ad revenue–to put the word hell in the show title,” she says. “It was smart from a ratings perspective but that’s a risky decision.” If there’s any lingering doubt about the payoff, just think about all the channel-surfers who’ve probably paused at Animal Planet based solely on the show’s title.

Roth likes to kick off each episode with scenes of cats at their craziest–scratching, biting, hissing, you name it. He cites Hoarders as another show that opens with good hooks: “You tune in and that first [moment] of watching them walk into their house with all that stuff–you’re like oh my god, how is that possible?” Transfixed by the horror of it all, viewers can’t help but stay tuned for a resolution.

The first thing Roth and Kaplan will tell you is that My Cat From Hell isn’t just a show about demon cats–it’s about the emotional upheaval these cats cause in average American households. Cats may be the hook, but it’s high-stakes human drama that keeps audiences coming back. “A cat can break up a marriage, it can end relationships, it has siblings fighting with each other,” Roth says. In some cases, it’s also a matter of life or death for the cat. “If Jackson cannot solve this problem, that cat’s going to maybe go to a kill shelter,” Kaplan says.

When Roth first met Jackson Galaxy, he was caught off guard. “You didn’t know whether he was going to take care of your cat or rob your house, and I thought that was pretty interesting,” Roth says, alluding to Jackson’s look. Just like Walter White is not your typical drug kingpin and Dexter is not your typical serial killer, Galaxy is not your typical cat person–and bucking stereotypes grabs a viewer’s attention. “Here’s this guy who is this complete opposite of what you’d expect, and opposites have always worked for me.”