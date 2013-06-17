DailyCandy Gets A Content-Intensive Redesign

When writer Dany Levy launched DailyCandy in 2000, it was simply an email newsletter full of tips on where to shop, eat, and play in New York City.

Since then, DailyCandy, now part of NBCUniversal’s digital portfolio, has evolved into a major online destination for women, with its editors showing more than 6 million readers ages 18 to 45 what’s hot in food, fashion, and entertainment in cities across the country.

Before and After

Trendsetters must stay ahead of the curve, so DailyCandy’s evolution continues with a multi-platform overhaul that readers will begin to see June 17. “The idea is that all of the platforms will be completely refreshed with a whole new look and feel by the end of the week,” says Alison Moore, the former head of digital products at HBO who is now executive vice president and general manager of DailyCandy. She adds, “This is the perfect time for us to do this because digital is exploding, particularly around women’s content.”

The new and improved DailyCandy website, created by the DailyCandy team with help from Roundarch Isobar, features a rotating marquee across the top that can be used to promote a variety of content and a three-column layout below, with content branded The Latest presented on the left-hand side of the page, general interest Everywhere stories in the center column, and an assortment of social media offerings on the right.





Consumers can further personalize their experience on this new incarnation of DailyCandy, honing in on the locations and subjects they care about most, while still being exposed to general content that might pique their interest, according to Moore.

Beyond a new look and personalization options, the site will now deliver at least twice as much content as before. “[The previous site] was built for a one-story an hour format, and that’s just not enough content,” Moore says. “We’re publishing so much more now.”

The written word will remain a key element of the site—DailyCandy’s editors are known for sharing their opinions with flair. But video will figure more prominently in the DailyCandy experience going forward. The new site incorporates a more advanced video player, encountered as one scrolls down the homepage. “It’s bigger and bolder and allows for more of a light’s out experience,” Moore says. “The entire back page goes dark and out comes the video, and you can watch it full screen.”