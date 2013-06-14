Telling Stories For A Cross-Cultural Marketplace

Content marketing is the new “it” approach for connecting brands and marketers to consumers, but aside from arriving at definitions and adhering to the tenants of good storytelling, there is a under-appreciated new factor that brands must consider. The explosion of channels, social, digital and mobile in recent years has shifted attention away from really understanding who your audience is. We have a changing consumer marketplace where the minority segments are becoming the majority, and that has a profound and direct implication on how you define your audience, and in turn how you customize content for them.

This new marketplace lives in a “cross-cultural” world. Over the last three years, that new term has taken the place of “general market and multicultural” as the more inclusive way of looking at the total market. The cross-cultural point of view uses insights from both the general and multicultural markets, celebrating the similarities and as well as the differences.

It’s a shift from how the communications used to view things. We used to tell separate and discrete general market and multicultural brand stories, not realizing that this model was not keeping pace with the changing makeup of audiences.

To be successful in the new landscape, brands and marketers need to create content that is relevant to the cross-cultural marketplace. Content is indeed still king, but it’s reign must become more inclusive.

Here are four insights brands should consider for content marketing in the new marketplace:

1. There is a new marketplace. For storytellers and brands looking for audience engagement, they need to understand demographic shifts and the implications for how the story lives within the multiplicity of channels available. Just look at the how race and ethnicity looked on the 2010 Census, and now fast forward a few years. Not too long in the future, we will be a majority minority nation.

2. Consider a content strategy based on the total market.

The “total market” business segment is reflective of the new marketplace where consumers have more things in common and fewer that distinguish them.. When developing a content strategy, the total market approach demonstrates an appreciation for not only the commonalities consumers have while attending to differences in attitudes and behaviors.