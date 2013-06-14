See How a Few Artfully Placed Rubber Bands Can Turn You Into A Monster

Ordinarily, rubber bands are used for keeping things together. When applied to a person’s face, though, they cause the underlying facial structure to fall apart, as one photographer proved recently.

Wes Naman has made a name for himself as the go-to guy for gritty makeovers involving adhesives. Last year, he turned heads by keeping faces really still with the Scotch Tape Series–which he spoke about with Co.Create. Now he’s bounced back in a similar mode to show off the elasticity of the human face using rubber bands.





When squished by intersecting rubber lines, a person’s face tends to bunch out in pockets, turn in on itself, and just look generally warped into something that’s borderline alien. Although the results are as cartoonish and painful-looking as the previous project, this time around, Naman has a theme. He only shot musicians, each one dressed in a band T-shirt–punning on the second word in rubber bands. Here’s hoping his next project doesn’t involve paper clips.

Watch a behind-the-scenes video about the rubber-band project below.