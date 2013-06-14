advertisement
80,000 Bees “3-D Print” A Dewar’s Bottle Out of Honeycomb

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

We’ve seen some fascinating experiments in bio-design–like this MIT project that had thousands of silkworms building a domed structure.

This instance of bio-digitial fabrication is a little more commercial–and sweeter.

To celebrate the launch of its new Highlander Honey whiskey, Dewar’s has rallied an army of 80,000 bees to create Dewar’s-inspired sculptures made from honeycomb. Part nature, part 3-D printing, the event is being broadcast from the company’s Facebook page. There you can view a documentary on the project (coming soon) and see the hive, live.


