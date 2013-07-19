Director David Cage On Playing A Life In Full In “Beyond: Two Souls”

In Quantic Dream’s 2010 game Heavy Rain, the player controls four different characters involved with the hunt for a kidnapped child and the Origami Killer, who will murder him unless his father finds him in three days. Writer and director David Cage garnered attention for making a game that uses realistic graphics and acting performances that was more akin to an interactive film. This year, Sony is releasing Cage’s follow-up, Beyond: Two Souls. Beyond stars Ellen Page as Jodie Holmes, a young woman who seems to be psychically tied to a ghostlike entity name Aiden. Willem Dafoe also stars, as researcher Nathan Dawkins. The game follows Holmes’ life from a troubled little girl to a teen being trained for military purposes to a woman on the run from the government and seeking refuge among the homeless. We spoke with Cage about writing and filming Beyond and the creative advantages new tech gave him this time around.

Co.Create: Heavy Rain was focused on four lives, and now Beyond seems to be focused on Jodie.

David Cage: Actually, I’m not just focusing on Jodie. I’m focusing on Jodie and Aiden. Aiden, this entity, is really a character with his own personality, his own desires, and his own goals. It’s the story of Jodie and Aiden, and their relationship and how it’s going to evolve through time. What was interesting to me was to tell the story of one person through several years and actually realize that when you control Jodie when she is 8, she is almost a different character than when she a teenager or an adult. She doesn’t move the same way, she doesn’t speak the same way, and you don’t have access to the same actions. It’s like having more than four characters. We have 40 different versions of Jodie in the game.

How did it affect the process, working with someone like Ellen.

When I was writing the script, I really wrote it with Ellen’s face in mind. I wrote the full thing, and when I realized I wrote for Ellen Page but didn’t have Ellen Page, I was in trouble. The first thing we did was ask her—you never know. We sent her the script and then talked to her. We talked a lot about the character and after our conversation, her conclusion was, “I really want to do this because I feel really close to this character. There are many things in her life that reminds me of things that happen to me.” When we met again and we rehearsed, we tried to find the right voice for her at different ages based not only on her actual age, but also on her mental status at each moment of her life. She plays the role of Jodie from the age of 14 to the age of 23.





From all the different demos and trailers, it’s clear that she goes on quite a journey: What she goes through as a kid, then military training, then traveling by herself, or her time in that homeless community. That’s a broader scope than we usually see for a game character.

It was important for me to show that. You can’t pretend to tell the life of someone and just have the same place, the same look, and the same character all the time. So I made this diversity to reflect exactly what a life is. It’s really funny because we just showed these military scenes in Somalia, and people come to me and ask, “Did you redesign the game?” No I didn’t. It was part of the game from day one. It says something positive about the game, because things are very different in the game from what we showed at Tribeca, to what we showed here. But it says something about the game industry when you usually have one character that can do a certain set of things and you see these things being done through different levels, and that’s the game. It’s not about mechanics; it’s about the life of someone. Life is sometimes you’re happy, sometimes you’re sad, sometimes you’re in love, sometimes you fight, and that’s a life. That’s what we tried to achieve. And people seem to be surprised by that; they are really puzzled by Beyond. But it’s a good thing.