Sony’s New Campaign For PlayStation 4 Promises Greatness

Sony put in a strong showing at announcements]E3 this week with a consumer-friendly price point and a slate of 30 games in development for the new Playstation 4.

And now, the company is continuing to stoke anticipation with its new ad campaign based on the line, “Greatness Awaits.” The new campaign was created by the brand’s new agency BBH NY and kicks off with this spot directed by Rupert Sanders (who directed Snow White And the Huntsman and the acclaimed “Believe” spot for Halo).

In it, a sinister-looking suited bro (actor Taylor Handley) exits a crashed car and begins evangelizing greatness. Before we even have time to figure out how the car might have crashed, though, buildings start to fall down behind him. (Which he doesn’t bother looking at. Naturally.)





While our tour guide continues goading viewers to rise to greatness, the city gradually recedes behind him. In its place is a land where racing games, fighting games, and the kinds that have dragons all coexist far from peacefully. The message: welcome to PlayStation 4 country.