Joy Of Specs: This Unauthorized Commercial For Tic Tac Will Make You Feel Funny

Somebody decided to make a spec commercial for Tic Tac–and the brand can’t be too thrilled. “Four Calories,” directed by Crobin , is a three-minute and 15-second hallucination, involving a fat, mostly naked tic tac fetishist, a man playing the trombone, and a passed-out degenerate covered in his own blood. The ostensible brand message: Shake it up.

The director told us this about the film: “The Tic Tac tag line ‘Shake It Up’ speaks volumes to this piece while still leaving it open to the viewers interpretation. For me, it works on many levels, but everyone will have a different experience watching it and take away something that others may not have. That’s what I find most interesting and engaging about it. I’m definitely an advocate of pushing the envelope and would love to work with brands that are willing to do so. There’s a lot going on here, but everything needs to have its place… And it does.”

Hopefully, you don’t like orange-flavored tic tacs, because after watching this, you will never want to put another one in your mouth. Or maybe you will. Sound off in comments.



