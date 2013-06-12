Send A Digital Kiss, Courtesy Of Burberry





Want to add a personal touch to your next digital missive? A new project from Burberry and Google lets you send an Internet postcard sealed with a kiss–the imprint of your own lips. On touch-screen devices, go to Burberry Kisses and press your lips to the screen (on the desktop, use Chrome and capture your kisser via webcam or pick stock lips). The longer you press, the fuller your kiss will be. You can then write a note to your friend or loved one and “seal” the envelope with your lips. The site uses Google Maps to show your digital postcard launching from the city where you live–say, New York–flying through the clouds and arriving at its intended destination–say, Stockholm. You can also see where in the world people are sending their kisses in real time. It’s all very romantic, but good luck getting that lipstick off your computer screen.