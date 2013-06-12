BRINGING COOKIES TO A COCKTAIL PARTY

Misguided tweets offering a scone recipe in the wake of a bombing. A Twitter gambit linking painful political upheaval in Egypt to a new clothing line. A social-media blunder connecting Hurricane Sandy with an online store. If you follow the intertwining orbits of marketing and social media, you may know about these episodes of real-time marketing gone awry. Is this really what we are to expect from what once appeared to be a revolutionary concept?

Certainly, to be fair, the rush to real-time marketing is driving innovative disruption—in agency-client relationships, process, creative development, and costs. But as with any newly introduced way of doing things, there are unforeseen bumps in the road. More and more brand executives are awakening the next morning with a real-time-marketing hangover—foggy, unsure of what exactly happened, and, sometimes, full of regret. This has some wondering: “Is real-time marketing worth the effort?”

The answer is a qualified yes.

The key is to know what will move your cause forward and what will run you off the rails. These rules of the road can help you unlock the appeal of real-time response, reap the benefits of disruptive change, and avoid the common pitfalls of the practice.

Most brands are drawn to real-time marketing because they want to achieve “witty friend” status—they want to be thought of as the guy everyone invites to the party because he knows how to toss a bit of fairy dust over a banal event and transform it into something lively and fun. He surprises us, makes us see things differently. But more than anything, he’s socially savvy and possesses smart timing.

Good timing is equally critical in the world of real-time marketing. But having good timing is not the same as doing things quickly. Where speed is fast and arbitrary, timing is about being patient and discriminating. It can mean acting quickly, but only if you’re thoughtful enough to wait until you identify the right moment—so you’re reacting because it makes sense, not just because you can. Social savvy, whether at a cocktail party or on Twitter, requires a basic understanding of intrinsic social graces, including attentiveness and restraint. When brands rush breathlessly to try to manufacture their own Oreo Super Bowl moment (more on that later), they often run into trouble.

Don’t be self-involved. Finding ways to inject self-promotional speak into conversations other people are having is not conversing. It’s crashing a party you were never invited to. Instead, practice engaged listening. Identify in advance what cues align to your brand—whether thematic, linguistic, or behavioral—then listen intently for these natural openings into the conversation.