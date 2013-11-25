The New Abnormal In Movies: Why Charm Is Dead, Sequels, Reboots, And Marketing Moguls Rule (And The One Bright Spot)

In her new book, Sleepless in Hollywood: Tales From the New Abnormal in the Movie Business, movie producer Lynda Obst does something that is nearly impossible: She explains what has gone so insanely wrong with the movie industry in a way that is incredibly funny, smart, but most important, understandable to the average moviegoer.

This was intentional.

“I want people to understand why all of a sudden all the movies in their movie theaters are so similar. And why they are getting so many reboots and sequels,” Obst said over the phone recently. True to character, she was speed-inhaling on a cigarette as she spoke.

To write the book, Obst, who’s produced movies like One Fine Day and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and TV shows like Hot in Cleveland, put on her reporter’s hat (before arriving in Hollywood, she was a reporter for the New York Times) “and went to the smartest people I knew.”





What she found out about, among other things, why we are on Fast and the Furious PART SIX, why Bridesmaids was the biggest fluke of the past decade, and why marketing heads are now as powerful as studio bosses makes for riveting stuff. Here, she riffs on five key observations about the New Abnormal in La La Land.

So without pre-awareness, the original movie will die. So that has given birth to the IP, which is what we used to call books. So anything with a really famous name, you know, Jell-O, Noah’s Ark, The Bible, Ice Age 6. Anything that is a reboot–obviously Spiderman, is going to be recognized and easier to market, even domestically. But more important, it’s going to be easier to market abroad. So without certain really brilliant marketing executives, movies like Inception and Bridesmaids that are one-offs–let alone movies like Silver Linings Playbook, will never get opened. So the marketing mogul is now as important as the studio head.

Bingbing Li in Resident Evil 5

We used to cast for gut. Who do we love? Who has chops? Who is talented? These old, ancient criteria have given way to who has foreign numbers? And more and more, you are going to be seeing Chinese costars–my new favorite being Li Bingbing, who’s costarring in Transformers 4 next to Mark Wahlberg. You’re going to see the rise of true, global stars that are not selected from our domestic–by domestic I mean American, English, and Australian–pool. Because the foreign box office is between 70% and 80% (of studios’ revenues), which is mind-boggling. When I started, it was 20%. And the Chinese market, which is now number 2, is predicted to be number 1 by 2020.