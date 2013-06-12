advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here Are Some Alternative Uses For The Money You’re Spending On Cannes

By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

As you may have noticed, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is coming up next week. Submissions are up from last year; in fact with 35,675 entries, they’re at an all-time high. Of course, mere submission is only the first step toward winning at Cannes, and plenty of folks are going to go home empty-handed. Imagine what could happen if the $25 million spent on entry fees was allocated elsewhere.


Amsterdam-based creatives Michael & Sharif did more than just imagine it. In order to draw attention to the fact that winning a Lion isn’t everything, they put together the website Insteadofalion.com that shows some of the many things that $25 million (or €18.5 million) can buy. Instead of a Lion reveals, for instance, that this amount of money could buy 6,167 actual lions instead of a Lion (never buy a lion). Another, perhaps more useful example: Cannes money could have given 1,345,943 families access to emergency water kits in a war-stricken country. Syria, for example.” Have a look through the slides above for more Lion-circumventing ideas.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life