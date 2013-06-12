Here Are Some Alternative Uses For The Money You’re Spending On Cannes

As you may have noticed , the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is coming up next week. Submissions are up from last year; in fact with 35,675 entries, they’re at an all-time high. Of course, mere submission is only the first step toward winning at Cannes , and plenty of folks are going to go home empty-handed. Imagine what could happen if the $25 million spent on entry fees was allocated elsewhere.





Amsterdam-based creatives Michael & Sharif did more than just imagine it. In order to draw attention to the fact that winning a Lion isn’t everything, they put together the website Insteadofalion.com that shows some of the many things that $25 million (or €18.5 million) can buy. Instead of a Lion reveals, for instance, that this amount of money could buy 6,167 actual lions instead of a Lion (never buy a lion). Another, perhaps more useful example: Cannes money could have given 1,345,943 families access to emergency water kits in a war-stricken country. Syria, for example.” Have a look through the slides above for more Lion-circumventing ideas.