advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • content and pervasive creativity

The State-of-the-Art in Digital Content: End-to-End Content for Hellmann’s 100th Anniversary Celebration

By Brian Orlando and Doug Scott1 minute Read

Brian Orlando, Marketing Director Dressings U.S. Hellmann’s, and Doug Scott, President of OgilvyEntertainment, turn to today and the most comprehensive use of content in Hellmann’s history. In celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary, Hellmann’s is bringing together all the digital content innovations it pioneered into one state-of-the-art end-to-end program.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life