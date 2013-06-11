The State-of-the-Art in Digital Content: End-to-End Content for Hellmann’s 100th Anniversary Celebration

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

Brian Orlando, Marketing Director Dressings U.S. Hellmann’s, and Doug Scott, President of OgilvyEntertainment, turn to today and the most comprehensive use of content in Hellmann’s history. In celebration of the brand’s 100th anniversary, Hellmann’s is bringing together all the digital content innovations it pioneered into one state-of-the-art end-to-end program.