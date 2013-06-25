Neuro Design Lab Startup Aims To Unlock Creativity

Organizations struggling to fulfill their creative potential should reframe the questions they ask about their business, marketplace, and customers, according to the founders of Beautiful Mind , a London-based innovation consultancy launched this month to help U.K. and global brand owners do just that.

Beautiful Mind describes itself as a “neuro design lab” with neuroscientists working alongside designers. It was cofounded by Stuart Youngs, creative director of London-based design and branding agency Purpose and neuroscientist Beau Lotto, a professor at University College London, where he runs Lottolab–a cross between an art studio and science lab, to further his investigation of human perception.

Fugitive moments

“While collaboration between the worlds of neuroscience and design is not new, what we want to create is something permanent that will bring the two together, not just on ad hoc projects but through a lasting platform,” Youngs explains.

“A clear advantage we will have will be access to the latest scientific information. But this isn’t just about providing clients with insight–it’s about enabling them, through better understanding of human perception, to create more powerful brand experiences, products, and services.”

The collaboration came about after Purpose met Lotto through one of its clients, Gatsby–a charitable foundation set up by the Sainsbury family, founders of the U.K.’s largest supermarket chain, which works in five different areas, including neuroscience.

They began working together on a concept for a new kind of social network with a greater emphasis on building relationships between people rather than trumpeting participants’ reputations. The idea, which attracted significant funding from an undisclosed Silicon Valley-based investor, is now midway through its Beta testing phase. This early success prompted further discussion of how to extend the association in different directions.

Beautiful Mind promises a new way of looking at customer and client behavior by drawing together the latest knowledge in neuroscience, behavioral science, and design thinking (an approach Lotto explains in the video here).