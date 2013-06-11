Jigglevision: Send Secret Messages With Jell-O

Forget encrypted code. The latest spy tool comes from Jell-O. The brand and agency CP+B created a way to send secret messages using–you guessed it–Jell-O. Just go to the brand’s Facebook page, type in a 130-character message, and then share the link with a friend. To read the message, they’ll have to buy a red refrigerated gelatin snack, remove the lid, and hold the cup up to the screen. Then, through the wonders of Jigglevision, the secret message will be revealed. Playing with your food has always been fun but never so sneaky.