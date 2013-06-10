Arianna Huffington Loves Fleet Foxes And Other Musical Inspirations Revealed In Spotify’s Cannes Playlist

It’s a well-known fact that creativity is often fueled by desk-side dance breaks, but Spotify wants to make sure that everybody in Cannes is well aware of the connection between music and creativity. With a week to go until the International Festival of Creativity gets underway, the music streaming company and agency Droga5 has just released #60Inspirations , a playlist that reveals which songs work best at keeping innovators inspired.

In order to highlight the link between music and creativity, the agency asked 10 of the creative types that tend to win big at Cannes (and in the wider culture) to share six songs each that have driven them–and explain a bit about why. The playlist taps the musical connoisseurship of folks like Arianna Huffington, John Legend, Publicis CEO Maurice Levy (!), and Droga5 founder David Droga to find out what sort of epiphanies Jimi Hendrix’s “The Wind Cries Mary” have lead them toward.





Have a listen here and find out if these songs will have a similar effect on you.