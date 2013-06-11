Travel Posters Promote Cinematic Destinations Like The Overlook Hotel

The only way to get to the planet Pandora is by watching the movie Avatar. A new series of posters, though, would have you believe otherwise.

A new ad campaign for SK Theaters promises to whisk viewers away to faraway lands by promoting fictional settings as travel destinations. Created by agency Fox P2 and illustration studio MUTI, the posters use an old-fashioned adventure lover’s approach for showing off places like the James Cameron-created Pandora as though they were real.





The campaign mostly uses places like King Kong‘s Skull Island, which most rational people probably would not want to visit, for fear of being consumed horribly by mutant mosquitos or an enormous ape. Perhaps these highly avoidable destinations are just more memorable than the cinematic sites most folks actually would want to visit. Like, say, the town of Bedrock.

Have a look through all the posters in the slide show above.