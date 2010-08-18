How Sparkseed Founder Mike Del Ponte Found His True Calling

Mike Del Ponte is the founder of Sparkseed, a non-profit that invests in young social entrepreneurs. Del Ponte was an activist en route to priesthood when it occurred to him that the best way to create social change was through entrepreneurship, not volunteerism. Now in its third year, Sparkseed incubates promising college students and turns their ideas into real businesses. This weekend, it’s hosting an unusual event in Silicon Valley called Dangerously Ambitious. We asked Del Ponte about the challenges facing young entrepreneurs, how high-tech tools are helping him realize his higher calling, and why entrepreneurs and investors skydiving together will jump-start collaboration.

You created Sparkseed so that young entrepreneurs don’t have to go through the difficulties you experienced as a startup. What were some of these difficulties?

First, there are time wasters–tasks that aren’t difficult but are a total time suck if you’ve never done them before, like incorporating a company. Then there are slightly harder things like figuring out a business model and articulating a vision. Finally, there are things that should simply be outsourced. Entrepreneurs are visionaries and good sales people, but they need to find someone else to do things like design, web work, even management.

You were inspired to create Sparkseed while you were an activist and a divinity school student. Why?

It was the summer of 2007, and I was volunteering as a microfinance consultant in a rural Nepali village. Our truck broke down, and the driver was trying to fix it with a pocketknife and some Scotch tape. These guys had the worst tools–they were ill equipped to solve this problem. I realized then and there that the tools I needed to make a difference were my MacBook, my iPhone, and my social network. What I really do well is connect people. And that’s exactly what Sparkseed does.