How to Use Creativity to Get People to Act

A bold red button standing in the middle of the street comes with a sign that invites passersby to “push to add drama.” When one cyclist does, a Hollywood scene unfolds promoting a television network.

A staircase resembling a piano keyboard nudges people into exercising instead of using the escalator.

A vending machine that stands more than 11 feet off the ground challenges friends to climb on each other’s shoulders to get a Coke.

These are just a few great examples of brand communications aimed to produce a physical response. It sounds kind of simplistic, but getting people to act is a big part of any good activation idea. We use the word “activation” loosely here to describe a vast array of practices, disciplines and channels. It’s often paired with promotion, experiential marketing, ambient work, guerrilla events, shopper marketing, vending machines, sampling demonstrations, and the like.

When you break away from the bounds and conventions of traditional media, the world is a canvas, open to vast new possibilities.

But activation is not just about the freedom of formats. The greater goal, beyond even creating a tangible response, is to reinforce or modify an existing behavior, to replace it or to create a new one. And in that sense, activation is perhaps closer to creating a game than it is to creating content or an advertisement.

Let me back up. In traditional advertising, the approach typically is to find a killer insight that leads to the key message. That insight brings the message to life in the most creative way possible, so that it stands out and consumers remember it. (It’s true that most briefs today now talk about “desired response” rather than “key message,” but for the most part this is still how things work.)