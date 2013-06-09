In “Gun Rack,” Invisible Artist Liu Bolin Finds a New Hiding Place

Chinese artist Liu Bolin is known for disappearing into all kinds of landscapes: grocery store aisles, chain-link fences, and even a fashion display for Valentino. HIs work is a form of protest against the Chinese government, which has often tried to silence artists critical of the regime.





Bolin’s newest exhibit, Mask, will be at the Eli Klein Gallery in New York through July 21. Entitled “Gun Rack,” it was inspired by a 2012 Chinese law that requires citizens to show ID when buying a knife longer than 15cm long and by the general issue of international arms and weapons control.

Watch as the artist is literally painted into his own creation.

From DesignBoom.