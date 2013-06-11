How Film Accelerator CineCoup Mashed Film and Tech To Create a New Moviemaking Model

As much as we’d like to think the industries inhabiting Hollywood and Silicon Valley are melding, the two worlds are governed by different rules. In one, projects can take years to come to life; in the other, being fast and iterative is the Holy Grail. In one, a lot of money needs to be generated up front before a project gets the green light; in the other, funding is raised at stages to meet specific needs. In one, connections and pedigree are essential; in the other . . . well, there are similarities and differences. A new Canadian film accelerator called CineCoup aims to mash up the principles of the startup and entertainment worlds in an effort to disrupt the way that sub-$5 million indie films are made, financed, and distributed in Canada (for now).

Founded by J. Joly, who is also the founder of Vancouver-based digital agency dimeRocker, CineCoup is a 15-week program that applies the startup world notions of minimum viable product and staged financing to filmmaking, with elements of social networking, gamification, and crowdfunding thrown in. Rather than follow the typical movie-making pattern–which goes something like: script, funding, production, distribution, audience building–CineCoup’s program requires participants to start with a two-minute trailer (see the top five in the slide show above), akin to the tech world’s minimum viable product, before a script is even written, build an audience, crowdsource funding once support is strong, and finally make the film.

Open to anyone with a team of three, the first intake of the program began in February. Each week, participants were given a challenge related to the creation and marketing of the film, from pitching their projects to creating film posters to hyping their film and re-cutting their trailers. At the same time, filmmakers built support through social media, competing for audience votes. Participants that made it to the top 10 were asked to start crowdfunding and had their scripts optioned from CineCoup. Finally, from over 90 entrants, the team behind Wolfcop was named the winner and was awarded a $1 million development deal from CineCoup and will receive guaranteed distribution in Cineplex theatres, Canada’s largest theater chain, once the film is complete.





The idea, says Joly, came from watching his filmmaker friends struggle to fund their independent ideas. With film being a high-risk investment, the lack of private money–particularly in Canada, where film is largely funded by grants and the industry is miniscule compared to the United States–meant that many film projects never get off the ground. Having spent years in the film industry and having developed dimeRocker–which itself was born from a tech accelerator–Joly saw an opportunity.

“All of my friends were like, ‘Everything’s broken. It’s so hard to get films made. There’s no money.’ And I realized it was because they look through the world with a filmmaker’s point of view. I saw it with an entrepreneur’s point of view. I was like, ‘Hmm, I think there might be an opportunity here.’

Joly says he hopes this project will help uncover new filmmakers, allow different types of stories and new franchises to emerge, establish a way to build audiences faster, reduce discovery costs, and create a process that measures engagement to help better market niche, indie films.

The first step in all of this was to flip the script, as it were, on a film’s starting point. Rather than focusing on a completed script, CineCoup has filmmakers first build an audience around their idea, represented in a trailer. It’s a bottoms-up approach, completely opposite to Hollywood, that encourages people to feel personally connected to the final product.