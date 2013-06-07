Office Art Doesn’t Have To Be A Snoozefest. If You Want To Become A Hothouse Of Creativity, Hang Your Walls With Everything From The Cheeky To The Confrontational

We PR folk are at our finest when we spend our days engaged in an energetic exchange of ideas and opinions. We’re creative thinkers, and we welcome tests of our assumptions as opportunities to make us better at what we do.

That’s the idea anyway.

Of course, that doesn’t account for the world of meetings, emails, deadlines, phone calls and menus slipped under the door. The hustle and bustle of our jobs means we don’t spend as much time as we’d like contemplating the philosophical aspects of our work. We need to think about the big questions if we’re going to continue to come up with the big creative solutions.

To address that, we started a program called Arts@Ogilvy, an ongoing, evolving exhibition of contemporary artworks displayed on the walls and in the halls of Ogilvy & Mather’s New York office.

I’m drawn to art for the same reason I’m drawn to my job; they’re both about communication. And I think that Ogilvy gets that, too.

Our first step: inviting Cheryl Hazan – a world-renowned Tribeca gallerist—to check out our space. It immediately clicked for her. Wall space, lighting, scale—our environment was built to display art, and before long the walls were filling up with works by Ross Broder, Rafael Fuchs, and many others. Some of our artists are established names, some are just getting started, but all the works were donated—in an expression of the largesse New Yorkers tend to exhibit when it comes to sharing (and sharing in) works of art.

The paintings and photographs we’ve hung have brightened our elevator vestibule, brought our conference rooms to life, and jazzed up our back office spaces. But beyond the visual uplift the collection has provided, Arts@Ogilvy has succeeded in its true purpose. It has infused our surroundings with provocative energy.