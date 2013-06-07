If You Watch One Jaw-Dropping Polish Animation Trailer Today, Make It This One

Another Day of Life is slated to be the first feature from Polish visual effects studio Platige Image , a studio known for animated shorts such as The Cathedral, which has more on its mind than achieving memedom.

It only takes a cursory inspection of the previous short, Fallen Art, which is about a doctor who makes stop-motion photography with images of dead soldiers, to glimpse the gauntlet that Platige has thrown down in the animated world thus far. The forthcoming first feature is no exception. Another Day of Life is based on a book by maverick Polish reporter, Ryszard Kapuściński, revealing the author’s experiences in the Angolan Civil War of 1975.





The film combines CG animation with an old-school feel and live action to an intriguing effect. As directed by filmmakers Raul de la Fuente and Damian Nenow, the animation is done in a realistic way that recalls the rotoscoping technique used by Richard Linklater in films like Waking Life and A Scanner Darkly. The film has already played at several film festivals, including the Berlin International Film Festival and Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

Watch the previous Platige short, Paths of Hate, below.

Hat tip to Cartoon Brew.