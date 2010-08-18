Urgency With a Purpose

“I want to make sure people understand that the responsibility for this company to be successful is not just with the C.E.O. It’s them.” That was Ed Whitacre last year revealing to Bill Vlasic of The New York Times his philosophy for the turnaround he’s trying to implement at General Motors.

Whitacre who is retiring in September knows how to get people to pay attention. As retired veteran GM executive Bob Lutz once said to BusinessWeek, Whitacre “is an activist … He cajoles, motivates and uses the occasional veiled threat to induce fear.”

Most successful managers learn early in their careers that if you want to challenge

people you have do more than raise your voice. You do it with personal example.

Whitacre even joined an assembly line one day and learned how to attach a hood

to a vehicle.

Most important you show them what needs to be done and you provide them with the

resources to do it. And according to Bill Vlasic of The New York Times, Whitacre repeatedly tells GM employees, “You are accountable and responsible. The success of this company depends on you and the things you do. Now go out and do it.”

When a company is struggling, urgency is a priority. Here are three ways to teach it

to your team.

Make it real. Rather than bluster, communicate the need for urgency. Be specific about the challenges facing your team and your business. That is, talk about how factors such as the economy, competition, and consumer buying habits are

affecting your business. Ask people to delineate how such factors are affecting

their performance. Specificity is critical.

Issue directives. Sketch what the team must do to meet the challenges for example cut costs or improve efficiency. Let them figure out how to do it. Ask them to develop ways of doing things smarter as well as with a greater sense of focus. Make it clear that speed is of the essence.