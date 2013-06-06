Now Coca-Cola’s Made A Bottle Of Ice. Ice, Baby!

Thirsty beachgoers in Colombia may now avail themselves of the ultimate in chilled beverages–and no messy plastic left over! Coca-Cola has undertaken another bit of stunt bottling with the Botello de Hielo, or bottle of ice.





We reported on Coke’s recent split-can idea–bringing the brand’s happy vibe to life with a sharable package. That idea seemed a little more practical than this one–a bottle made entirely of ice. Sure, it has a nice live-for-now message built in (wait . . . isn’t that Pepsi’s line?), but it can’t be comfortable to hold (even with the rubber band that encircles the bottle) or to drink or generally to be around. But as a promo on a steamy Colombian beach, it’ll do for a summer warm-up.