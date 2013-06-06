Start With Consumer Behavior And Three Other Ways To Bring Scale To Innovation

“Follow the money,” said Deep Throat to reporters . That was good advice. It led the two on a journey that exposed corruption and resulted in the downfall of a US President. Deep Throat’s advice doesn’t just apply to persistent reporters and government scandals. When it comes to finding answers to many (if not most) problems, his words hold up—follow the money.

I’ve previously written how marketing and communications professionals (in-house and agency) can affect innovation—every day —in simple and digestible ways.

Innovation doesn’t always have to take the form of big or audacious objects (campaigns, ads, technology). It can, quite elegantly and effectively, be incremental improvements to an existing process or way of doing things. If you think of it as creative problem solving, rather than the more traditional definition of creative, it can empower anyone in an organization to improve on the way business is done.

But sometimes our task is to be audacious. To make objects never before seen. In those cases how does a creative agency (like my employer, Ogilvy & Mather) take innovation to the next level? And maybe most importantly, how do we scale innovation to:

Test a hypothesis against a substantial sample size

Measure the efficacy of an innovation in a significant way

Establish a first-to-market position against competitors

Achieve some sort of recognition for the effort

Follow the money.

If we can’t do that exactly, we should at least recognize the tremendous value and creative input the money side of our business brings to the table.

In our business, the money—the really big money, that is—sits in media budgets. While certainly not a prerequisite, money can help drive innovation. And it can most certainly help drive scale.