Tips For Making Dynamic Vines From A Stop-Motion Vin-ovator

When Twitter first unveiled its six-second looping video product Vine earlier this year, nobody was quite sure what to do with it–but that didn’t stop people from doing all sorts of things. Vine has been applied as a new mechanism for film distribution. It’s been a pithy alternative to 30-second commercials for brands. And it’s served as an outlet for cinema-based memes. But for sheer entertainment value, one of the most effective applications of Vine has been for stop-motion animation.