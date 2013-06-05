Warning: This Ad Contains Outrageous Scenes Of Adorable Fluffy Bunny Snuggling

Forget kittens and puppies. The newest Internet puffballs of cuteness are bunnies, as evidenced by this new ad for Ibis Hotels. The chain is advertising its comfiest beds ever. Just look at how quickly the bunnies conk out. The “Snuggling Bunnies” spot was created by BETC London with a remake of the song “Hushabye Mountain” from the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.



