“Now You See Me” Harvard-Educated Magician And Puzzle Maker On Magic As Storytelling

The early moments of Now You See Me answer this question–when the movie audience becomes the foil in a real magic trick. After a few seconds of spirited card deck cuts and shuffles, an illusionist played by Jesse Eisenberg shuffles the card faces to the audience and tells us to pick one. We do and–there’s a collective gasp–that’s the card that flashes in lights on the skyscraper behind him.

How the hell?

“There’s an authenticity that people can detect with actual sleight-of-hand,” says David Kwong, a 32-year-old Harvard-educated magician and puzzler who designs and advises on illusions for film and TV, and writes crossword puzzles for The New York Times. “Both of those moments are really important in establishing the skills and technical abilities of the characters. We open the film that way, so when things get more exaggerated later, the audience has been grounded in the reality of that first authentic magic trick, that these characters can do magic.”

The Lionsgate-Summit release–which beat anticipated frontrunner After Earth in last weekend’s opening box office tallies–is a multilayered cat-and-mouse heist pitting four elite magicians, played by Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco, against jaded FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) as they use their skills to rob banks and give their spoils to the needy.

The signature David Copperfield trick, Portal, which teleports an audience member to a beach in Hawaii, inspired the film’s first bank-robbing trick–in which a bank president in a Las Vegas audience appears to be teleported back to his vault in France. But the entire movie arc unfolds like a giant magic trick: set up, dropped clues, misdirection, and finally, the surprise payoff.

David Kwong. Photo: Aaron Epstein

“Magic is all storytelling,” says Kwong. “It has an arc that’s introduced, then played out for the big reveal. There’s a foreshadowing along the way. I like the idea of putting clues out there is plain sight–introducing the simplest of magic tricks, then making their concept play out in a big way.”