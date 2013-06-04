advertisement
YouTube Is the Most Influential Site in the World

By Rob Davis1 minute Read

There is a tremendous demand for video content and a tremendous demand to find it, which is why YouTube is the second most searched site on the internet. Despite that, YouTube remains underutilized by marketers. They are, as Rob Davis, Executive Director of the Content Marketing Practice at OgilvyOne, explains, skeptical that their audience will be there, overwhelmed by the tyranny of the viral, and unaware that YouTube is a de facto mobile strategy.

