YouTube Is the Most Influential Site in the World

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

There is a tremendous demand for video content and a tremendous demand to find it, which is why YouTube is the second most searched site on the internet. Despite that, YouTube remains underutilized by marketers. They are, as Rob Davis, Executive Director of the Content Marketing Practice at OgilvyOne, explains, skeptical that their audience will be there, overwhelmed by the tyranny of the viral, and unaware that YouTube is a de facto mobile strategy.