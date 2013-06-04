advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • content and pervasive creativity

Bringing out the Best in Digital Content in an Open Source World

By Brian Orlando and Doug Scott1 minute Read

Brian Orlando, Marketing Director Dressings U.S. Hellmann’s, and Doug Scott, President of OgilvyEntertainment, continue their conversation about Hellmann’s path-breaking uses of digital content and formats. In this episode, they discuss Hellmann’s early adoption of rich media units, an innovation that enabled the brand to deliver and syndicate their content to a much larger digital audience.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life