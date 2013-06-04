Bringing out the Best in Digital Content in an Open Source World

SPONSORED CONTENT: Explore the evolving science of content marketing: the consumer’s needs, the tools employed, and the latest learnings from the best brands in the business–with an eye toward the future of brand content marketing. Click here for more Content & Pervasive Creativity.

Brian Orlando, Marketing Director Dressings U.S. Hellmann’s, and Doug Scott, President of OgilvyEntertainment, continue their conversation about Hellmann’s path-breaking uses of digital content and formats. In this episode, they discuss Hellmann’s early adoption of rich media units, an innovation that enabled the brand to deliver and syndicate their content to a much larger digital audience.