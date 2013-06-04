Patton Oswalt Puts The Magic In “The Magic Clap” Video

Patton Oswalt may be Hollywood’s most underrated actor, but he’s busting out of his shell in this new video for “The Magic Clap” by The Coup.

Though his breakout performance was arguably Young Adult, in which he played a loner-loser opposite Charlize Theron, his literal though evocative turn in this new video isn’t to be ignored. In case you don’t know what the hell the Magic Clap is–and according to lead rapper Boots Riley, you don’t– watch on. It’s off The Coup’s new album Sorry to Bother You and it will undoubtedly improve your day.