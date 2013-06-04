See Gorgeous Surfing Shots–With An Ugly Plastic Twist

Almost 90% of all material floating in the ocean is plastic, and every square mile of ocean contains 46,000 pieces of the stuff. These are scary statistics, especially because most of this pollution exists in international waters, so no one’s taking responsibility for it. The Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit that works to protect oceans and beaches, is launching a new print campaign aimed at drawing attention to the problem.
The images are meant to emulate surf beauty shots with the subtle addition of plastic pollution. The bottles and bags are actual photos of ocean trash, which have been transposed onto the waves. The campaign was conceived by Arnold Worldwide’s Australia Office, Arnold Furnace, with help from Cream Studios.