Hydroponics and Food Goo to Rule Kitchens of 2040

Ikea designed a kitchen for 2040 — a sleek minimalist layout packed with some pretty cool conceptual gizmos from MIT’s tech labs and Hyundai. Other than a few tweaks, however, most of this looks a lot like the concept kitchens promoted by Monsanto, Whirlpool, GE and others during the 1950s. The biggest diference? Hydroponics and food goo.

The hydroponic refrigerator (designed by Hyundai and labeled No. 3) allows users to grow their own food while purifying the air. (FastCo Design profiled it earlier this year.)

MIT gadgets including “The Digital Fabricator”, “The Robotic Chef” and “The Virtuoso Mixer”, numbers 2, 6 and 11, are fresh additions.

The Digital Fabricator is a 3D food printer of sorts. Your favorite ingredients are stored in refrigerated canisters which are then piped into a mixer and deposited in layers. Then the mixture is heated or cooled for flavor and texture. The “Robotic Chef” transforms solid objects (a fancy way to say chop and dice) and the “Virtuoso Mixer” creates food based on the nutritional values you crave. Solidified food goo, judging from the picture.