Tips For Leaving Your Creative Comfort Zone, From A TV Creator Who Went From Blue-Sky To Gritty

Like his best-known characters, TV show creator and executive producer Jeff Eastin has a double life. For the last four seasons, Eastin has been show runner and executive producer of the show he created, the immensely popular White Collar, a Catch Me If You Can derivative that picks up after charming con man Neal Caffrey is apprehended by FBI special agent Peter Burke. The fraudster and federal rival then team up to help solve New York’s most complex cases of forgery and other cons. By sticking closely to USA’s so-called “blue sky” formula for storytelling— that’s lots of hijinks but generally happy resolutions—the show became the most-watched scripted series in its time slot last year.

White Collar season five is set to premiere this fall. But on June 6, Eastin will debut something darker. Graceland, also on USA, is a gritty cop drama that breaks the blue-sky mold. Based on a true story, it chronicles the complex lives of undercover agents from the FBI, DEA, and U.S. Customs living together in a seized Southern California beach house as their cases and ulterior motives overlap. That’s like having the guy who wrote Starsky & Hutch take a crack at 21 Jump Street. It forced Eastin to reinvent his formula for mystery-cop procedural in a new way, one that won’t hurt either brand. Here, the four biggest lessons he’s learned while making a prime-time shift.

Sure, Eastin could have tried another feel-good cop show—USA was even up for it. But he took a look at his track record and realized it likely wasn’t the smartest move. The last time Eastin worked on two similar projects, it was for an early draft of the movie Rush Hour 3 while developing the NBC drama Hawaii. “What I found back then was that the character and the tone were similar enough that I could treat Rush Hour like my TV show, Hawaii–mentally I didn’t have to make such a jump,” he says.

Except the result was, well, Rush Hour 3. Hawaii was cancelled after its first season. “The stuff I write usually works best if my mind is in there to really dive in and sink my teeth into that world. But, mentally, I have to be there.”

He’s since learned to be specific. “Probably the biggest mistake I see people make when writing a script for me is that there’s nothing in the dialogue or scene that pulls me in or gives me a good sense of the world. Being able to mentally separate the two shows is important. White Collar exists in its own hyper reality; very fun, upscale, and blue sky. Graceland is a much more gritty, realistic portrayal.”





While working on a never-produced True Lies sequel earlier in his career, Eastin picked up a tip from director James Cameron: While working simultaneously on scripts for Terminator and Aliens, the movie master liked to physically separate his creative processes: “He had two computers and put one on one side of the house and the other on the other side of the house to keep them separated in his head,” Eastin says. “I thought that was overkill, but once I got going, I realized there was a necessity to something like that.”

Why? Graceland is intensely personal to Eastin. “For example, somebody who I was very close to died of a drug overdose last year. A lot of actual conversations I had with that person ended up in some of the scripts.” Switching from what he calls the “deeply emotional,” almost method-style of writing for Graceland to the “fanciful” upbeat caper planning of White Collar seemed tough. “Let’s put it this way, I was very surprised at how hard it has been to go from one world to another.”

At first, Eastin tried the Cameron move. But keeping his work in two different places–even if they were on laptops–felt impractical, especially with the need for on-the-fly rewrites and on-location travel. Instead, he learned to build in time for mental breaks. “I’m a real avid photographer. I like to fly kites that I strap a camera onto to try to do something creative in between [writing] to cleanse my mental palate, so I can come back and say, ‘Now I’m in the Graceland world’ or ‘Now I’m in the White Collar world.’ ”