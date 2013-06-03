What Is David Lynch Saying With His First Vine, “Another Mystery?”

Here’s what happens when the director of Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive decides to make a Vine. Watching this unfortunate man in the video provokes an oddly visceral reaction; you may want to don a protective rubber suit. You may, like some Internet spectators and speculators, wonder if the Vine is a hint at a bigger project in the works.

Some commenters have asserted that the clip may be a teaser for Lynch’s unfinished Ronnie Rocket project. Or, it may not be.

There’s a similar though longer version of the video on Lynch’s YouTube page.