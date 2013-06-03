advertisement
What Is David Lynch Saying With His First Vine, “Another Mystery?”

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Here’s what happens when the director of Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet, and Mulholland Drive decides to make a Vine. Watching this unfortunate man in the video provokes an oddly visceral reaction; you may want to don a protective rubber suit. You may, like some Internet spectators and speculators, wonder if the Vine is a hint at a bigger project in the works.

Some commenters have asserted that the clip may be a teaser for Lynch’s unfinished Ronnie Rocket project. Or, it may not be.

There’s a similar though longer version of the video on Lynch’s YouTube page.

