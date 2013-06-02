New Set-Top Solution FanTV Promises One Entertainment Box To Rule Them All

We are living in a golden age of television. From Mad Men to Louie,, cable programming is better than ever. Netflix and Amazon, even YouTube, are teeming with content. And sometimes the broadcast networks even put on a good show .

But who can keep track of it all–let alone figure out how to watch it in one place? Plus, the “jungle of remote controls,” as Gilles BianRosa, calls it, is of little help. Which is why the BitTorrent vet has teamed up with designer Yves Béhar to create Fan TV.

Gilles BianRosa

Their just announced set-top box and remote control will be available later this year. They aim to bring everything on TV (more on the challenge of that below) together in one place: the palm of your hand. It’s all meant as a replacement for your current DVR, set-top box, and streaming devices. In fact, a recent demonstration of Fan TV for Co.Create revealed an Apple-like simplicity of design that, frankly, outshines the current iteration of Apple TV (though we have to imagine Apple has its own version of this in the works). The remote is button-free and the on-screen interface has neither apps nor grids. As BianRosa says, “Once you’ve gotten past 30 channels, a grid is no longer useful.” True that.

Want to channel surf? Swipe your finger across the small remote to flip through a virtual wheel of channel icons. A station takes a moment to load since the DVR is cloud-based rather than in a hard drive. Want to find a particular movie? Scroll quickly through the alphabet to key in a title.

At our demo, BianRosa came upon the 2005 movie The Interpreter, starting Nicole Kidman and Sean Penn, and used it to show what Fan TV can do. There was a list of actors in it; you can click through to see all their credits and then find those movies. There were photos, trailers–all part of Fan TVs own database, built in the last two years.





And then BianRosa clicked to find the movie’s soundtrack. “The Interpreter,” an album by indie rocker Rhett Miller came up. Oops. So there are limitations and glitches. Not only that, BianRosa and his team have yet to announce which companies they have partnered with. The whole service is predicated on ongoing deals with Netflix, Hulu, Spotify (for that soundtrack), and many others. And then there are the cable and satellite companies. If they don’t sign deals with Time Warner Cable, Comcast, and DirecTV, they’re dead in the water.

But let’s assume all that will happen by the time Fan TV debuts. The Watch List you have been building on Fanhattan will be your home base on Fan TV, in much the way your Queue is on Netflix. You can input a movie even as it comes out in theaters and as soon it’s available via VOD or Amazon Prime, whatever, Fan TV will alert you.

Naturally, there’s a social element. You can connect to friends’ Watch Lists and share tastes. You can also have public and private lists, in case you don’t want people to know that you can’t resist vampire movies.