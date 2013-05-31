Follow A Fish With The Fish Tank Kings’ Digital Aquarium

To promote the new season of Fish Tank Kings, Nat Geo Wild and mediahub/Mullen have set up a 25-story digital fish tank in Times Square. FTK features designers who construct crazy, complicated fish tanks for wealthy fish enthusiasts (yes, this is a real show, unlike these ). The Times Square display lets you interact with the real stars of the show–the fish!–by tweeting them.

Send your deep-sea queries to Jasmine the Golden Face Puffer (@FTK_Jasmine), Eddy the Eel (@FTK_Eddy), or Ang the Angelfish (@FTK_Ang), and include the hashtag #ASKaFISH. Then you’ll see the fish’s reply on the screen in real time.

The aquarium will be live 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. tonight and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The second season of the show premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. on Nat Geo Wild. Go get your fish on.