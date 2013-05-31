advertisement
Unleash Your Inner Baby With Evian’s Baby and Me App

By Jennifer Miller1 minute Read

Remember those dancing babies from Evian? “Baby and Me,” the ad for the water brand (which was itself a follow-up to the viral sensation “Roller Babies”), showed pedestrians–and mirror images of their baby selves–busting a move on the street.

Now you can channel your inner baby with Baby and Me, the App. Upload your photo and the app will create a baby version of your face using facial recognition software.


The app is a collaboration between BETC Digital and digital production shop B-Reel. It’s available for the iPhone and Android.

