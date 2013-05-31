Unleash Your Inner Baby With Evian’s Baby and Me App

Remember those dancing babies from Evian? “Baby and Me,” the ad for the water brand (which was itself a follow-up to the viral sensation “Roller Babies” ), showed pedestrians–and mirror images of their baby selves–busting a move on the street.

Now you can channel your inner baby with Baby and Me, the App. Upload your photo and the app will create a baby version of your face using facial recognition software.





The app is a collaboration between BETC Digital and digital production shop B-Reel. It’s available for the iPhone and Android.