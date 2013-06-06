Lessons In Humility From A Hollywood Survivor

Early in After Earth, Will Smith’s character, Cypher Raige, is trapped on a spaceship while his son Kitai (played by Smith’s real-life son, Jaden) heads into uninhabitable territory to save them. As his sheltered child embarks on his trek, the father warns him: “Every decision you make is life or death.”

M. Night Shyamalan

That’s often how things can feel when one is at work in a creative industry, whether it’s advertising, television, or film. Rarely do those pursuits actually tempt death, but the stakes can be so high that total destruction seems imminent.

M. Night Shyamalan laughs at the notion that the dialogue he wrote might be a metaphor for the creative life. But speaking to Co.Create by phone from his home office on the outskirts of Philadelphia, Night–as he is called–gamely addresses how he copes when the stakes are high, how he kept his sanity when the media turned against him (indeed, as you may have heard, the reviews and performance of After Earth have left something to be desired), and what he does when he’s all alone writing.

“You try to know what it is you’re making,” says Shyamalan. “You have to have clarity about that. What is the movie and what is the smallest budget that will be appropriate for that? That gives you some peace. When you’re not taking all of that into consideration, that’s when you’re in trouble. I try not to put myself [in a situation] that makes it too hard of a thing to pull off. We shot After Earth for a budget that was reasonable for this size movie–on the low end of what’s reasonable. That already makes me feel some peace.” [The filmmaker says he cannot reveal the movie’s budget, but, “I’m proud to say it’s small-ish.” Reports have the budget at $130 million.]





“If I can get 70 [million dollars] but I think I can make it for 45 or 50 [million], I’ll make it for 45 or 50. It makes the equation really good for everybody. I don’t let them spend more money. It gives me artistic freedom. I’m big on that. I don’t let them spend more [than I need]. There’s freedom in that. You can have a long career.”

When Shyamalan first became known–for The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Signs–he was hailed by Newsweek magazine as “The Next Spielberg.” It wasn’t long before those grand expectations were blown (see The Village and Lady in the Water) and the media turned on its golden boy. When asked how he dealt with that shift, Shyamalan uses a metaphor to demonstrate how he tries to distance himself from criticism. “Let’s say, for example, that if you’re a painter, you don’t necessarily get known while you’re painting your paintings,” Your life as a painter, he says, is a personal one, a “journey about you and your feelings about the world. You’re striving for something authentic that connects to you. Then,” he says, continuing the painter metaphor, “sometimes artists get known for a certain period in their lives. ‘Oh, your Blue Period, I love your Blue Period. Can’t you do more of that?’ ” Shyamalan doesn’t have to say it: His “Blue Period” was his first three movies.

He recognizes that the nature of his work is different, but he continues to speak of it in metaphor: “Our paintings are out there the second they’re done. You’re in the spotlight.” He pauses for a moment, as if to let that difference sink in, because he is eternally hopeful. “It’s become easier for me to think in terms of a body of work, someday you’ll want to come to the gallery and see all of them, see all the different periods. Then you’ll get a clear sense of the person’s life and what the person went through. That feels so good as a storyteller to be known as a storyteller.”