Fast Food’s Latest Innovation: Hands-Free Whopper Consumption

Did you ever wish that you could eat a whopper while playing the guitar, or rubbing suntan lotion on a lady’s back, or painting your nails? Burger King, which is celebrating its 50th year of operation in Puerto Rico, has taken a lesson from the Bob Dylan harmonica playbook and, with agency DLC/Ogilvy & Mather, created an apparatus to help you do all of these things and more–while chowing down on a delicious whopper. This music video is an homage to the new “technology.”