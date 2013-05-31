Street Art-Style Ads Remind Us (And Johns): That Prostitute Is Someone’s Mother

It’s common to refer to prostitutes as women working on a street corner. Perhaps this is because those corners make good places both to advertise their services and to look out for any encroaching police. A series of outdoor ads has surfaced in Argentina, though, that works the corners to help us see prostitutes through a different lens.





El 86% de las trabajadoras sexuales somos madres.

Necesitamos una ley que regule nuestro trabajo. 86% of sex workers are mothers.

We need a law to regulate our work.

The organization AMMAR, which promotes awareness of the basic human rights of sex workers, recently launched a new campaign to remind potential johns that these women are often also mothers. The initiative involves Banksy-style wheat-pasted street art on the corners of buildings. On one side, there’s a foxy lady dressed provocatively; the perpendicular side reveals that she is holding the hand of her own offspring.

The accompanying copy translates to: “86% of sex workers are mothers. We need a law to regulate our work.”

Created by Ogilvy & Mather, Buenos Aires, the ads are intended to bring regulation and respect to a profession that can often victimize its workers.