advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
  • content and pervasive creativity

5 Secrets Of A Celebrity Twitter Chat (During A TV Show)

By Tom Boland, Social@Ogilvy1 minute Read

Brands continue to look for new, interesting ways to reach consumers. Television remains a great medium for brands, but time-shifting and multi-screening make in-show TV integrations an increasingly attractive way to reach consumers. Brands want their agencies to extend the reach of in-show integrations.

Celebrity Twitter chats are a perfect solution, but since they are neither cheap nor easy, make sure you’re prepared before your the first tweet goes out.

Tom Boland is Senior Vice President at Social@Ogilvy.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life