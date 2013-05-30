5 Secrets Of A Celebrity Twitter Chat (During A TV Show)

Brands continue to look for new, interesting ways to reach consumers. Television remains a great medium for brands, but time-shifting and multi-screening make in-show TV integrations an increasingly attractive way to reach consumers. Brands want their agencies to extend the reach of in-show integrations.
Celebrity Twitter chats are a perfect solution, but since they are neither cheap nor easy, make sure you’re prepared before your the first tweet goes out.
Tom Boland is Senior Vice President at Social@Ogilvy.